US-China trade: Beijing focuses on its own economy as half-year review of phase one deal is postponed

  • When signing the deal in January the two nations committed to a semi-annual review but the pandemic, recession and increasingly tense relations are obstacles
  • China remains committed to the deal, buying more agricultural and energy products in recent months
Wendy Wu and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:49pm, 19 Aug, 2020

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: AFP
