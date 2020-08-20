Cui Tiankai, China's Ambassador to the United States. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: we cannot predict or influence American domestic politics, says Chinese ambassador

  • China’s ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, says Beijing wants ties back on track and will not bide time treading water until the election
  • He told a Brookings Institution webinar that competition did not justify confrontation and the US should learn to live with a rising China
Wendy Wu
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Aug, 2020

