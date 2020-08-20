The China Metallurgical Group Corporation warned PNG authorities that 48 staff who returned from China this month may test positive for the virus because they had received a vaccine. This image courtesy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Photo: AFP Photo
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China faces questions over its ‘vaccinated’ mine workers sent overseas to Papua New Guinea

  • Flight with 150 mine workers blocked from arriving in Port Moresby as PNG authorities demand answers from Chinese ambassador
  • Coronavirus clusters recently forced the closure of major mines in Pacific nation, including the Ok Tedi copper and gold mine
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:58pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The China Metallurgical Group Corporation warned PNG authorities that 48 staff who returned from China this month may test positive for the virus because they had received a vaccine. This image courtesy of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shows a transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Photo: AFP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE