Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi is set to arrive in the South Korean city of Busan on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus likely to be on agenda as China’s top diplomat heads to South Korea

  • Politburo member Yang Jiechi set to meet Seoul’s national security chief in Busan
  • Relations between the two counties have improved in recent months as South Korean President Moon Jae-in has kept quiet on issues sensitive to Beijing, observer says
Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Aug, 2020

