A bill introduced in the US Congress would ban US government documents from referring to Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony last month in Beijing for the BeiDou navigational satellite system, as China’s president. Photo: Xinhua
President no more? A US bill would ban the title for China’s leader

  • Under the Name the Enemy Act, Xi Jinping would be no longer be called China’s president in any US government document
  • While it follows remarks by US officials calling Xi general secretary, the legislation is not likely to come up for a vote this session
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 6:17am, 21 Aug, 2020

