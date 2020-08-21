Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (left) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meet in the city state on Thursday. Photo: Handout
China keen to boost cooperation with Asean, top diplomat tells Singaporean leader
- Beijing willing to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ‘to deepen strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation’, Yang Jiechi says
- Singapore ‘willing to maintain high-level exchanges’ with China, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says
Topic | China-Asean relations
