The flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel fly at the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel, after the two countries agreed to diplomatic recognition. Photo: AP
US-China relations: Middle East countries under pressure to take sides against Beijing: former Chinese envoy

  • Former Chinese ambassador to the region says UAE-Israel agreement part of bigger American bid to isolate Iran
  • US also expected to try to exclude Chinese players from reconstruction of Iraq and Syria, he says
Wendy Wu
Updated: 10:30pm, 21 Aug, 2020

