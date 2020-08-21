The flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel fly at the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel, after the two countries agreed to diplomatic recognition. Photo: AP
US-China relations: Middle East countries under pressure to take sides against Beijing: former Chinese envoy
- Former Chinese ambassador to the region says UAE-Israel agreement part of bigger American bid to isolate Iran
- US also expected to try to exclude Chinese players from reconstruction of Iraq and Syria, he says
