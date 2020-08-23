Malian soldiers drive through the streets of Bamako on Wednesday, a day after rebel military leaders forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from office. Photo: AFP
China watches as Mali coup threatens stability in strategic investment region
- Beijing has been looking to extend its Belt and Road Initiative in the Sahel area of West Africa, but upheaval in Mali may put the brakes on plans
- Analysts say region represents ‘an increasingly challenging engagement’ though post-conflict reconstruction projects could be lucrative
Topic | Africa
