Malian soldiers drive through the streets of Bamako on Wednesday, a day after rebel military leaders forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from office. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China watches as Mali coup threatens stability in strategic investment region

  • Beijing has been looking to extend its Belt and Road Initiative in the Sahel area of West Africa, but upheaval in Mali may put the brakes on plans
  • Analysts say region represents ‘an increasingly challenging engagement’ though post-conflict reconstruction projects could be lucrative
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:30pm, 23 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malian soldiers drive through the streets of Bamako on Wednesday, a day after rebel military leaders forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from office. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE