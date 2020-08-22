The Benguela Railway, which was built by the China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corporation, is officially handed over to Angola in the port city of Lobito in October, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China under pressure to detail debt relief before G20 talks
- Beijing creditors would account for the bulk of the burden if loan payments to dozens of low-income countries were rescheduled again
- The World Bank president says the terms of the lending need to be disclosed
Topic | International Monetary Fund (IMF)
