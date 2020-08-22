Taiwanese television broadcast a video on Friday showing how the island would defend itself against attack. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese military releases video of troops ‘fending off attack from Chinese mainland’
- Any attempt at invasion ‘would have only the effect of triggering the wrath and antipathy of Taiwan’s people’, defence ministry says in statement accompanying footage of training exercise
- Video comes after an increase in political sabre-rattling and military exercises in waters close to the self-ruled island
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese television broadcast a video on Friday showing how the island would defend itself against attack. Photo: Handout