Taiwanese television broadcast a video on Friday showing how the island would defend itself against attack. Photo: Handout
Taiwanese military releases video of troops ‘fending off attack from Chinese mainland’

  • Any attempt at invasion ‘would have only the effect of triggering the wrath and antipathy of Taiwan’s people’, defence ministry says in statement accompanying footage of training exercise
  • Video comes after an increase in political sabre-rattling and military exercises in waters close to the self-ruled island
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Aug, 2020

