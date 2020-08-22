China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi (right) met South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon in Busan on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea ‘as soon as Covid-19 under control’, Seoul says

  • Trip will happen ‘as soon as the right environment is created’ with regards to the global health crisis, Blue House says after senior officials meet in Busan
  • Beijing confirmed South Korea is top of the list of countries for Xi to visit, it says
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyongMimi Lau
Park Chan-kyong and Mimi Lau

Updated: 6:23pm, 22 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi (right) met South Korea’s national security adviser Suh Hoon in Busan on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE