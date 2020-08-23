US President Donald Trump says he would decouple from China “if they don’t treat us right”. Photo: Handout
Donald Trump says US and China could decouple, if ‘they don’t treat us right’
- America ‘doesn’t have to do business’ with China, president says in an interview with Fox News
- Comments come as senior officials wait to review the phase one trade deal signed in January
Topic | US-China decoupling
