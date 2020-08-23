US President Donald Trump says he would decouple from China “if they don’t treat us right”. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Donald Trump says US and China could decouple, if ‘they don’t treat us right’

  • America ‘doesn’t have to do business’ with China, president says in an interview with Fox News
  • Comments come as senior officials wait to review the phase one trade deal signed in January
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 1:29pm, 23 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump says he would decouple from China “if they don’t treat us right”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE