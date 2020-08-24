A People’s Liberation Army vessel firing cannons and torpedoes in a drill in the South China Sea earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
China meets with Asean diplomats to propose resuming South China Sea talks
- Beijing conveys its concerns about the rising risk of conflict over the contested waters
- Discussion follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement of a harder line concerning China’s ‘unlawful’ claims
Topic | South China Sea
