A People’s Liberation Army vessel firing cannons and torpedoes in a drill in the South China Sea earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
China /  Diplomacy

China meets with Asean diplomats to propose resuming South China Sea talks

  • Beijing conveys its concerns about the rising risk of conflict over the contested waters
  • Discussion follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement of a harder line concerning China’s ‘unlawful’ claims
Topic |   South China Sea
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A People’s Liberation Army vessel firing cannons and torpedoes in a drill in the South China Sea earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE