Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commemorate the 20th anniversary of the demarcation of their countries’ land boundary and the 10th anniversary of the erection of boundary markers. Photo: Xinhua
China urges Vietnam to build on past agreements in South China Sea
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi uses anniversary of land border pact to call for negotiations over disputed waterway
- Both countries should focus on long-term cooperation to mutually sustain stability in the region, Wang says
Topic | China-Asean relations
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi commemorate the 20th anniversary of the demarcation of their countries’ land boundary and the 10th anniversary of the erection of boundary markers. Photo: Xinhua