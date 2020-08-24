Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to make Italy the first stop on his European visit. Photo: Xinhua
‘Damage control’ at heart of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s mission to Europe

  • Leading diplomat’s five-nation tour expected to focus on 5G and Huawei as more countries ban Chinese technology giant
  • Beijing’s hard line on Hong Kong and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic have also drawn European criticism
Stuart Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Aug, 2020

