An F-16 takes off from the Hualien Air Force Base during a drill in March. Taiwan has 142 of the fighter jets in service. Photo: AFP/Taiwan’s Military News Agency
Taiwanese plane maker AIDC to open region’s first F-16 fighter jet centre with Lockheed Martin

  • President Tsai Ing-wen expected to inaugurate maintenance facility in Taichung on Friday
  • It’s part of a ‘strategic alliance’ agreement signed in December, and comes amid worsening tensions across the Taiwan Strait
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:39pm, 24 Aug, 2020

