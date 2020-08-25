Chinese officials hold talks with representatives from Hungary in Beihai City, in south China‘s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese foreign minister calls on Europe to resist ‘unilateral bullying’
- China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said decoupling was doomed to fail during a talk with his Hungarian counterpart
- He is expected to call on Europe to remain open to Chinese business during a week-long tour of the continent
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese officials hold talks with representatives from Hungary in Beihai City, in south China‘s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua