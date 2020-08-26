A woman walks with her daughter on Monday in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, where schools have reopened. After a surge in coronavirus cases, South Africa’s health minister says “the plateau has started”. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: South African health minister says ‘we are over the surge’ as daily cases fall

  • Infections drop from peak of 13,000 a day last month to less than 2,000 in Africa’s worst-hit country, and they have edged down across the continent
  • But new antibody research in Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique suggests millions of cases may have gone undetected
Topic |   Coronavirus China
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00am, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks with her daughter on Monday in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, where schools have reopened. After a surge in coronavirus cases, South Africa’s health minister says “the plateau has started”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE