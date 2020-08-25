US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that the policy of engagement with China has failed. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: Chinese state media steps up attacks on ‘fact-twisting’ Mike Pompeo

  • Piece running to 33,000 words defends Beijing’s policies towards Xinjiang and Hong Kong and rejects a series of ‘false’ claims about China
  • Pompeo has been singled out for denunciations in recent months as relations between the two sides deteriorate
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that the policy of engagement with China has failed. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE