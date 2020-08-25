US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that the policy of engagement with China has failed. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Chinese state media steps up attacks on ‘fact-twisting’ Mike Pompeo
- Piece running to 33,000 words defends Beijing’s policies towards Xinjiang and Hong Kong and rejects a series of ‘false’ claims about China
- Pompeo has been singled out for denunciations in recent months as relations between the two sides deteriorate
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that the policy of engagement with China has failed. Photo: AFP