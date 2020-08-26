Duan Jielong was among six judges elected at Monday’s 30th meeting of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Photo: Handout
Chinese diplomat elected to maritime disputes tribunal amid South China Sea tension and US objection

  • Duan Jielong was elected to serve a nine-year term on the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
  • The US opposed the Chinese candidate, arguing that China disregarded international law in the South China Sea
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:21am, 26 Aug, 2020

