Former World Bank president Robert Zoellick pictured in 2016. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relationship at ‘quite dangerous’ point, former World Bank president Robert Zoellick warns

  • ‘US hostility almost seems sharper because there’s a sense of rejection. It’s always useful to recognise China as it is rather than how we might want it to be’
  • Some analysts, however, question the former US official’s argument and policy recommendations
Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 4:07am, 26 Aug, 2020

