United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks from Jerusalem during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photo: Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP
Pompeo uses controversial platform at Republican convention to praise Trump’s hard line on China

  • The US Secretary of State drew scrutiny for his party political speech, blurring long established lines between the foreign service and political campaigning
  • The term ‘China virus’ and other issues relating to China-US relations have been prominent throughout the first two days of the Republican National Convention
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 1:45pm, 26 Aug, 2020

