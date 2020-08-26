US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) meet for talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai in 2019. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US ties: phase one trade deal must be separate from other parts of relationship to succeed, Beijing says

  • Chinese state media says new trade talks with US were constructive but this is just the first round and many challenges remain
  • US secretary of state tells Republican Convention he applauded Trump for ending a ‘ridiculously unfair trade arrangement’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 5:38pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) meet for talks with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE