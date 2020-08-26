Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Rome on Tuesday, on the first stop of his European tour. Photo: Reuters
Human rights cast shadow over China foreign minister Wang Yi’s Netherlands visit
- A group of Dutch politicians has signalled intention to invite the Chinese diplomat to talk about Hong Kong, Xinjiang
- Parliamentary sources suggest the move has majority support although the invitation could be declined
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Rome on Tuesday, on the first stop of his European tour. Photo: Reuters