Farmers harvest soybeans in Heilongjiang province, in China’s northeast. The country is seeking to diversify suppliers, and it’s also increasing domestic production. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for ‘soybean industry alliance’ with strategic partner Russia

  • Commerce minister urges closer cooperation in all areas of the supply chain during talks with Russian counterpart
  • The world’s biggest soybean importer also says it will continue buying more of the oilseed from the US
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Farmers harvest soybeans in Heilongjiang province, in China’s northeast. The country is seeking to diversify suppliers, and it’s also increasing domestic production. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE