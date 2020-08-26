Farmers harvest soybeans in Heilongjiang province, in China’s northeast. The country is seeking to diversify suppliers, and it’s also increasing domestic production. Photo: Xinhua
China calls for ‘soybean industry alliance’ with strategic partner Russia
- Commerce minister urges closer cooperation in all areas of the supply chain during talks with Russian counterpart
- The world’s biggest soybean importer also says it will continue buying more of the oilseed from the US
