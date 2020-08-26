Most respondents to the survey said they used WeChat primarily for communication with employees and for marketing. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s WeChat ban could harm revenue, US firms in Shanghai warn
- US executive order has banned transactions related to the messaging app from mid-September, citing national security
- American Chamber survey finds almost 90 per cent of companies subject to US law expect operations to be hit if the order applies in China
