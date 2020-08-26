The United States has announced fresh sanctions on Chinese entities in what was called a response to China’s militarisation of the South China Sea. Photo: AP
US orders fresh sanctions on Chinese firms over South China Sea ‘militarisation’
- State-owned China Communications Construction Company among those targeted
- Visa restrictions to apply to people and businesses linked to activities in the disputed waters, US secretary of state says
Topic | South China Sea
