Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok welcomes his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Duivenvoorde Castle in Voorschoten, the Netherlands on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok raises Hong Kong and human rights concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
- Arrests of journalists and lawmakers in city, delay of Legco elections and new national security law all ‘extremely worrying developments’, Blok says
- Minister also spoke about treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang during meeting with Wang, who is on five-nation tour of Europe
Topic | China-EU relations
Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok welcomes his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Duivenvoorde Castle in Voorschoten, the Netherlands on Wednesday. Photo: AFP