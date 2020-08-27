Mark Esper said the US defence department was increasingly focused on China as a threat in the Indo-Pacific and globally. Photo: AP
US-China relations: Mark Esper urges allies to help counter China in Indo-Pacific
- Defence secretary says the region has become ‘the epicentre of great power competition’ with Beijing
- He warns the PLA’s bid to become a world-class military will ‘undoubtedly embolden’ its actions in the East China and South China seas
Topic | US-China relations
Mark Esper said the US defence department was increasingly focused on China as a threat in the Indo-Pacific and globally. Photo: AP