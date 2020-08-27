CanSino is one of the three Chinese pharmaceutical firms with vaccine candidates entering the final phase of clinical trials. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: did diplomatic tensions scuttle China-Canada vaccine trial?
- After shipment delays in China, Canadian partner reportedly says the deal with CanSino is over
- Beijing says it supports cooperation with other countries but does not explain the reason for the hold-up
Topic | Coronavirus China
CanSino is one of the three Chinese pharmaceutical firms with vaccine candidates entering the final phase of clinical trials. Photo: Reuters