A free-trade agreement is expected to be on the agenda when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks in Norway. Photo: EPA-EFE
Human rights, trade on agenda as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Norway
- China says it hopes the trip will inject new life into stalled talks on a bilateral free-trade agreement
- Wang expected to highlight need for strong multilateral partnerships in Oslo, just four years after a thaw in relations between the two countries
Topic | European Union
