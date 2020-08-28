Yang Jiechi, director of the Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, is expected to help lay the groundwork for President Xi Jinping’s summit with EU leaders next month. Photo: Getty Images
China’s top diplomats in back-to-back Europe trips amid tensions with US
- Politburo member Yang Jiechi is expected to visit Greece, Spain and potentially Portugal next week, according to diplomatic sources
- He will arrive days after Foreign Minister Wang Yi finishes his tour in an effort to ‘make sure that Europe is a strategic partner for China’, analyst says
Topic | China-EU relations
Yang Jiechi, director of the Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, is expected to help lay the groundwork for President Xi Jinping’s summit with EU leaders next month. Photo: Getty Images