US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Trump attacks opponent Biden’s China stance in acceptance speech

  • US president accepts Republican Party nomination before packed, mostly maskless crowd on White House lawn
  • ‘America First’ mantra features heavily in address attacking Beijing on range of issues

Topic |   Donald Trump
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the final day of the Republican National Convention. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE