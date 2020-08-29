India will press ahead with a strategic all-weather route from the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to the city of Leh in the union territory of Ladakh. Photo: AFP
China and India’s road to peace blocked as both sides build in border region
- A lopsided approach to infrastructure development in the Himalayas is key sticking point as post-clash talks stall
- Tensions remain high with Indian disagreement over equal rate of troop withdrawals from conflict zone
Topic | China-India border dispute
India will press ahead with a strategic all-weather route from the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to the city of Leh in the union territory of Ladakh. Photo: AFP