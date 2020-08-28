Tang Juan, 37, spent weeks holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco before she was arrested. Photo: Justice Department via AP
Mystery lawyer set to bail out Chinese scientist Tang Juan accused of visa fraud in US
- Researcher jailed in California may be released after man identified as ‘Mr C’ says he will post US$500,000 home equity to secure bond
- Prosecutors have argued that if Tang is freed, the Chinese government may help her escape
Tang Juan, 37, spent weeks holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco before she was arrested. Photo: Justice Department via AP