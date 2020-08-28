Tang Juan, 37, spent weeks holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco before she was arrested. Photo: Justice Department via AP
China /  Diplomacy

Mystery lawyer set to bail out Chinese scientist Tang Juan accused of visa fraud in US

  • Researcher jailed in California may be released after man identified as ‘Mr C’ says he will post US$500,000 home equity to secure bond
  • Prosecutors have argued that if Tang is freed, the Chinese government may help her escape

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:23pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tang Juan, 37, spent weeks holed up in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco before she was arrested. Photo: Justice Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE