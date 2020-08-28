Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pictured in Tokyo in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s resignation is unlikely to change approach to China
- The Liberal Democrat leader announced that he would step down due to health issues
- Analysts believe that whoever succeeds him will want to continue the balancing act between China and the United State
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pictured in Tokyo in 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE