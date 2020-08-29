Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says China will take all necessary measures to protect the legal interests and rights of Chinese citizens. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

US accuses Chinese researcher Guan Lei of destroying hard drive

  • UCLA researcher damaged drive beyond repair and dumped it after coming under investigation for alleged links to the Chinese military, according to FBI
  • Charges laid just days after Guan stopped from leaving the United States

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:25pm, 29 Aug, 2020

