Vera Songwe, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, says the G20’s debt suspensions are welcome but far from enough. Photo: Jevans Nyabiage
G20 debt relief for Africa may be too little too late as coronavirus pandemic takes toll
- Economic Commission for Africa negotiator says she is not aware of any African countries gaining from China debt relief under G20 deal
- Eligible countries spend US$92 million a day on debt payments when they could be tackling pandemic-related crises: campaigner
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Vera Songwe, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, says the G20’s debt suspensions are welcome but far from enough. Photo: Jevans Nyabiage