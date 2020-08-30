Indigenous Defence Fighter aircraft fly in formation during the inauguration ceremony of a maintenance centre for F-16 fighter jets Taiwan on August 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China-US tensions: Taiwan’s new F-16 service centre is ‘a sign of more open security ties’
- Links between the US and the island used to be hush-hush but collaboration on jet maintenance facility points to Washington’s desire to normalise military ties with Taipei, observers say
- Beijing sees Taiwan as the most important and sensitive issue in Sino-US relations, says analyst
Topic | Taiwan
Indigenous Defence Fighter aircraft fly in formation during the inauguration ceremony of a maintenance centre for F-16 fighter jets Taiwan on August 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters