Packaged meat at a supermarket in Taipei. President Tsai Ing-wen has announced that Taiwan will ease restrictions on importing US pork and beef from cattle over 30 months old to promote Taiwan-US trade ties. Washington has repeatedly urged Taiwan to lift pork and beef restrictions, calling it the main obstacle to signing a Taiwan-US free-trade pact. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s move to ease US beef and pork imports for potential future trade prompts claim of about-face
- Ractopamine-enhanced pork will be allowed under the new rules, but some local governments pledge to maintain a ban on meat grown with the additive
- Taiwanese President Tsai says the decision could lead to better Taiwan-US trade but opposition Kuomintang argues that local farmers will lose out
Topic | Taiwan
