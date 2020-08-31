Relations between China and India have hit a new low after violent brawls on the night of June 15 in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. On Monday, China rejected an allegation by New Delhi that Chinese troops had used “provocative military movements” at the weekend. Photo: AP
China-India relations: Beijing rejects New Delhi’s claim of provocation after flare-up at border in Ladakh
- China’s foreign ministry spokesman says Chinese border troops ‘never cross the Line of Actual Control for any activities’
- India’s coronavirus battle may have the Modi government attempting to shift blame to China to win domestic support, says expert
Topic | China-India border dispute
Relations between China and India have hit a new low after violent brawls on the night of June 15 in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. On Monday, China rejected an allegation by New Delhi that Chinese troops had used “provocative military movements” at the weekend. Photo: AP