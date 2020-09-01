David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, pictured during a visit to South Korea in November. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US moves bolstering Taiwan are meant to ‘restore the balance’, US diplomat David Stilwell says

  • Recent visits, agreements, US diplomatic support and military sales to Taipei are deemed an ‘adjustment’ in response to Chinese aggression
  • Ties between Washington and Taipei have warmed significantly in recent months, something of a mirror image of deteriorating US-China relations

Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in the United States

Updated: 3:15am, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, pictured during a visit to South Korea in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE