David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, pictured during a visit to South Korea in November. Photo: Reuters
US moves bolstering Taiwan are meant to ‘restore the balance’, US diplomat David Stilwell says
- Recent visits, agreements, US diplomatic support and military sales to Taipei are deemed an ‘adjustment’ in response to Chinese aggression
- Ties between Washington and Taipei have warmed significantly in recent months, something of a mirror image of deteriorating US-China relations
