The disputed India-China border was the scene of fresh confrontations over the weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-India border clash: foreign ministers call for calm ahead of talks

  • Further dialogue to take place on Tuesday, but heavy military presence continues
  • The two sides remain at odds in their views of the weekend’s confrontation at the disputed border area of Pangong Tso

Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 3:53pm, 1 Sep, 2020

