President Tsai Ing-wen has taken flak over her decision to allow imports of US beef and pork from next year. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China tells US to stop building relationship with Taiwan after economic dialogue announcement

  • US announces discussions on technology industry Taiwanese president says she will lift a ban on American beef and pork imports
  • But Beijing tells Washington to stop ‘official interaction in all forms’ and accuses it of violating the one-China principle

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence ChungJun Mai
Lawrence Chung and Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:45pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Tsai Ing-wen has taken flak over her decision to allow imports of US beef and pork from next year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE