President Tsai Ing-wen has taken flak over her decision to allow imports of US beef and pork from next year. Photo: AP
China tells US to stop building relationship with Taiwan after economic dialogue announcement
- US announces discussions on technology industry Taiwanese president says she will lift a ban on American beef and pork imports
- But Beijing tells Washington to stop ‘official interaction in all forms’ and accuses it of violating the one-China principle
Topic | Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen has taken flak over her decision to allow imports of US beef and pork from next year. Photo: AP