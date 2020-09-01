The growing tensions between the US and China have already spilled over into the academic sphere. Photo: AFP
China-US relations: Donald Trump planning more curbs on students, says Mike Pompeo
- Secretary of State tells radio programme US President has taken a ‘serious, serious look’ at espionage concerns but says ‘not all Chinese students are spies’
- Comments come as it emerges University of North Texas told 15 researchers on a Chinese government scholarship they would have to leave the country
Topic | US-China relations
