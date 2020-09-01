Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil addresses the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

‘I am Taiwanese’: Czech senate president channels JFK in show of support for island

  • Milos Vystrcil shrugs off Beijing’s threat that he would ‘pay a high price’ to offer strong support for Taiwan
  • Speech to parliament alludes to former American president’s ‘Ich bin ein Berliner’ speech as Vystrcil says he wants to show solidarity in same manner

Linda Lew
Updated: 9:29pm, 1 Sep, 2020

Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil addresses the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
