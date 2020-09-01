An Indian army convoy travels along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer in Kashmir on Tuesday. India says its soldiers thwarted “provocative” movements by China’s military near their disputed border in Ladakh. Photo: AP
China-India border dispute: Beijing doubles down on claims Indian troops ‘violated consensus’

  • No clashes have been reported so far after two separate incidents on the disputed frontier, on Saturday night and Monday
  • Government sources in New Delhi say Chinese military reinforcements were seen near Pangong Lake and an Indian paramilitary unit was sent in

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao and Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Sep, 2020

