Indian foreign minister Rajnath Singh, who is expected to meet his counterpart from China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
China-India border: Defence ministers expected to converge on Russia amid stand-off tensions
- Ministers due to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting as India and China spar over disputed border hotspot
- Foreign ministers from both countries have pushed for calm and dialogue
Topic | China-India border dispute
Indian foreign minister Rajnath Singh, who is expected to meet his counterpart from China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN