Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: APJapanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: AP
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China-Japan ties in steady hands if Yoshihide Suga takes over from Shinzo Abe, analysts say

  • Suga is the front runner in the race for his party’s leadership and would have to balance security and economic interests with China and the United States
  • Tokyo’s relations with Beijing expected to continue to warm under a Suga administration, observer says

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:08am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: APJapanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: AP
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is running for the leadership of the LDP. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE