Chinese dissident Ning Xianhua says he used a Yahoo email account to “privately spread pro-democracy messages and publications”. Photo: Reuters
Verizon sued by dissident Ning Xianhua, claiming Yahoo ties to China crackdown
- Lawsuit alleges that Yahoo cut deal with Beijing to hand over emails of pro-democracy activists in exchange for access to Chinese market
- Ning says he was captured, imprisoned and tortured, before being released and escaping to the US in 2016
Topic | US-China relations
