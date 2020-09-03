Chinese dissident Ning Xianhua says he used a Yahoo email account to “privately spread pro-democracy messages and publications”. Photo: ReutersChinese dissident Ning Xianhua says he used a Yahoo email account to “privately spread pro-democracy messages and publications”. Photo: Reuters
Verizon sued by dissident Ning Xianhua, claiming Yahoo ties to China crackdown

  • Lawsuit alleges that Yahoo cut deal with Beijing to hand over emails of pro-democracy activists in exchange for access to Chinese market
  • Ning says he was captured, imprisoned and tortured, before being released and escaping to the US in 2016

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:42am, 3 Sep, 2020

